HM militant killed in Shopian encounter

July 06, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Mobile internet snapped in Shopian, Pulwama

A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant was Friday killed in an encounter with government forces in Shopian district, police said. Following his death, protests erupted in the area and one youth received pellet wounds in the clashes with government forces.

Acting on specific information about the presence of militants in Batpore-Narwani area of Imam Sahib in Shopian, the government forces launched a cordon and search operation this morning, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting searches in the area, the militants fired upon them, he said.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which one militant was killed, the official said, adding the body was recovered along with arms and ammunition.

He said the deceased militant has been identified as Sameer Ahmad Seh, 22, son of Abdul Aziz Seh resident of Sugan village of Shopian.

He was involved in several cases related to attacks on security establishments.

The encounter broke out in an apple orchard and a police officer informed that cordon and search operation was launched at around 6 am. He said that it was a joint operation carried out by Army's Rashtriya Rifles, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Special Operations Group (SOG ) of Jammu and Kashmir police.

He said that half an hour after the launch of combing operation, a search party, which was approaching towards a particular spot in an apple orchard, came under fire from militants who were hiding there. “The fire was returned leading to a gunfight in which one militant was killed,” he said.

The body of slain militant was retrieved from site of encounter and was handed over to the heirs for burial after medical formalities.

The police official said that they had inputs about presence of more than one militant. "His accomplices managed to escape," he said.

Local residents from the area informed that after the encounter, some youth assembled near the site of encounter and started pelting stones on government forces to disrupt the anti militancy operation.

They said forces retaliated with several rounds of teargas smoke shells and pellets to disperse the stone pelting youth. A few youth sustained injuries in the action by the government forces, locals said.

Health authorities in Shopian revealed that a youth with pellet injuries in eye was received at a hospital in Zainapora where from he was referred to Srinagar for specialized treatment. Authorities snapped mobile internet in Shopian, Pulwama and adjoining areas after the encounter.

A large number of people participated in the funeral prayers of slain militant at his native village chanting pro freedom and anti India slogans. Eyewitnesses said that multiple funerals were held for the militant.

"One round of the funeral prayers was led by Ghulam Hassan Shah, father of slain militant commander of Albadar, Zeenat ul Islam," they said.

Sameer had joined militant ranks on 28 May in 2018 after dropping out of his graduation degree.

Locals said that a raid on Sugan village by government forces in May of 2018 pushed him to join militant ranks.

The forces had allegedly vandalized dozens of houses after an army vehicle was targeted by militants with IED on Turkwangam -Shopian road near Sugan village.

The residents said that slain militant’s house was among the several ones damaged after the IED attack.

Police said that Sameer was initially associated with Albadar militant group. He later switched over to Hizbul Mujahideen after all other members of Albadar were killed in different gunfights in the past couple of years.

The slain militant is survived by three siblings including a sister and two brothers.

