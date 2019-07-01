HM militant killed in Budgam gunfight

July 01, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

A militant of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) outfit was killed in a gunfight with government forces while another reportedly managed to escape in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday.

A police official said the contingents of Army, Special Operations Group of Police and paramilitary CRPF launched a pre-dawn cordon and search operation at Bugam area of the district following specific intelligence about the presence of militants there.

He said the gun battle erupted at around 6: 20 am in the area when the militants fired upon the forces who were zeroing on the location of militants hiding in a house. The house is surrounded by orchards.

“The militants fired on the party of the forces. The gunfire was retaliated, triggering an encounter in which a militant was killed,” a police spokesman said.

He said the slain militant was identified as Hilal Ahmad Bhat of Armulla of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Bhat was affiliated with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit and was wanted for his involvement in various attacks on government forces. He was active since 2017.

The spokesman said that a case FIR No. 12/2018 pertaining to damage caused to a vehicle and residential house of a civilian at Niloora, case FIR No. 33/2018 pertaining to a landmine blast at Gudbug Pulwama were registered against Bhat.

The spokesman said that from the possession of the militant incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered.

“The materials were taken into case records for further investigation and to pursue probe in other cases,” he added.

Meanwhile, another militant reportedly managed to escape from the cordon of the forces in the area.

A video of the militant’s escape was circulated on social media. In the video people had raised a commotion and also chanted pro-militant slogans.

Senior Superintendent of Police Budgam, Amod Nagpure Ashok, said that they were ascertaining the veracity of social media reports and the video.

This was the second gunfight in Budgam in last three days.

On 28 June a militant of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit was killed in a gunfight with government forces at Kralpora Checkpora area of the district.