HM militant arrested in Pulwama: Police

Javid SofiPulwama:
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested Hizb militant from a village in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday night.
A police official informed Rising Kashmir that a militant, Muhammed Rafiq Bhat son of Mohammad Ashraf Bhat of Achan village of Pulwama has been arrested from his uncle's house.
He said that Rafiq joined militant ranks on 28 of September, 2018. The police official said that Rafiq was believed to be involved in weapon looting case from MLA Wachi, Aijaz Ahmad Mir's residence in Srinagar.
A PSO of Mir decamped with 8 weapons from his (Mir's) residence in Srinagar on 28 of September, 2018.
SP Pulwama, Chandan Kohli didn't respond to phone calls. However, a top police official in Srinagar said that they were investigating role of the arrested militant in the arms looting case.