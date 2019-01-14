HM militant arrested in Bandipora Ajas

MT RasoolBandipora
A Hizbul Mujahiddin militant has been arrested in north Kashmir’s Ajas area in Bandipora district.
The militant identified as Sarfaraz Ahmed Sheer, S/O Mohd Yousuf, from Koil Muqam Bandipora was arrested in Matipora area of Ajas Bandipora Sopore during Naka, police said on Monday.
Police said that on a tip off a joint team of 13 RR, 162 TA and JKP arrested the militant associated with Hizbul Mujahiddin and recovered pistol, satellite phone and other ammunition from his possession.