HM militant arrested in Bandipora Ajas

MT Rasool

Bandipora

A Hizbul Mujahiddin militant has been arrested in north Kashmir’s Ajas area in Bandipora district.

The militant identified as Sarfaraz Ahmed Sheer, S/O Mohd Yousuf, from Koil Muqam Bandipora was arrested in Matipora area of Ajas Bandipora Sopore during Naka, police said on Monday.

Police said that on a tip off a joint team of 13 RR, 162 TA and JKP arrested the militant associated with Hizbul Mujahiddin and recovered pistol, satellite phone and other ammunition from his possession.

