HM meets Mehbooba

PDP president pitches for dialogue with Pak, end to civilian killings
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 23:
Former Chief Minister and PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday appealed Government of India (GoI) to resume dialogue between India and Pakistan to end present phase of acrimony and confrontation between the two South Asian neighbouring States.
In her meeting with Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh, Mehbooba said good relations with Pakistan have a positive impact on the ground situation in the State and it also encourages reconciliation among stakeholders within the State which automatically results into decline in alienation levels of people.
She reminded the minister that in the past when the two countries were in the best of relations, J&K not only witnessed an era of minimal violence but also reconciliation and peoples’ active participation in democratic and developmental processes.
Expressing concern over prevailing situation in the State, Mehbooba also impressed upon the Union Home Minister to ensure that civilian killings and collateral damage during security operations are avoided at all costs.
She told Ranjnath that she believed every civilian killing not only adds to the alienation level of people here but also pushes the democratic and developmental process in the State to the back burner.
She asked the Union Home Minister to direct all the security agencies to exercise maximum restrain and follow strictly the SoPs as laid down while dealing with the security situations in the State to ensure that civilian lives and property are not put to any risk in these operations.
The Union Home Minister, it may be recalled, is on a day long visit to Srinagar today during which he met the PDP President and discussed the overall security situation in the State.