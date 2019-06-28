HM asks security officials to ‘crush’ militancy

June 28, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Visits slain SHO’s home, seeks naming places after slain policemen

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, Thursday directed the security officials to “crush” militancy in Kashmir and asked them to clamp down on the funding sources of militants here.

He has ordered the officials to show “zero tolerance towards militancy and ordered that a strict action against militancy funding should be taken in the state.

“There should be zero tolerance towards militancy and strict action against militancy funding in the state,” Shah told the top security officers at Unified headquarters meet at Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention centre here.

The Home Minister chaired the high-level meetings of civil administration and security officials of the state and Central government at SKICC, amid tight security. All roads leading to the venue were blocked and civil traffic was diverted through alternate routes.

Shah was on a two-day visit to Kashmir beginning Wednesday and he reviewed overall security scenario of the state, security arrangements of Amarnath Yatra and development projects in the State in a series of meetings.

The meetings were attended by Union Home secretary Rajiv Gouba, Special Secretary (Internal security), Minister of Home Affairs (MHA), A.P Maheshwari, State Governor Satya Pal Malik, Chief secretary B.V.R Subramanium, State Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra, all four advisors to Governor besides top officials of central government and security agencies.

During the review meeting, the security agencies briefed Shah on security scenario in the State, results of last one year in containing militancy and future plans. This was stated by Maheshwari in press conference here.

During the security review meeting, Shah appreciated the significant improvement in security situation in the state and directed the officers of security grid to ensure the rule of law is enforced, he said. He said that the Home Minister also hailed role of Jammu and Kashmir police in anti-militancy operations in the state. Shah directed the state government to commemorate the anniversaries of slain policemen in the home towns and villages each year.

Prominent public places should be named after the slain policemen, Maheshwari quoted Shah as having said. Shah would periodically review the performance of the state at multiple fronts, he said.

He also held deliberations with the Panchayat representatives and members of Gujjar and Bakerwal community.

The Home Minister directed the government to ensure the newly established Panchayat Raj and Urban Local Bodies flourish as the third tier of the government.

“There should be a drive to ensure that Panchayats and ULBs spend the funds,” Chief Secretary B.V.R Subramanium quoted Shah as having said.

Shah also told the government officers that the reservation benefits extended to the Paharis, Gujars, Bakarwals and other Economically Weaker Sections, should be extended to them and no posts for them should remain vacant.

He also directed that the Anti Corruption Bureau should focus on the corruption cases by high and mighty in the state.

The Home Minster asked the government to prepare a programme for reaching out to the highly skilled youth like those “ having MBBS and MBA degrees etc, who have no gainful employment or livelihood”.

During the meeting on governance in the state, Shah impressed upon the officials to show parity in development in all the three regions of the state; Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Chief Secretary B.V.R Subramanium said that while issuing directions to the state government on various schemes, Shah instructed that benefits of old age, disability and widow pensions should reach all the beneficiaries in time.

“There should be quick scrutiny of all eligible people, who are left out and it must be ensured that they are included,” Subramanium quoted Shah as having said and added that the Centre will ensure additional funds.

During the meeting, it was also discussed that dairy and animal husbandry sector has great potential and the state should work for signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Amul and Mother Dairy to tap the sector.

Subramanium said Shah maintained that the Centre would support the State government’s efforts in the poultry sector in the state, which has a great potential.

“The state should create schemes for improving the poultry sector as it improves the livelihood of the poorest.”

Shah directed the State to take help of Khadi and Village Industries, MSME and Textiles departments as the “growth in this sector would increase employment and livelihood of poor households.”

Earlier, Shah visited the residence of a police officer Arshad Khan, who was a killed in an f attack by a militant in south Kashmir's Anantnag town this month.

Shah visited the house of Khan, who was Station House Officer (SHO) of Anantnag, at Karan Nagar area of Srinagar and offered condolences with the bereaved family.

He also handed over an appointment letter to slain cop’s wife for a job in the State government. Khan was injured in a militant attack at KP Road in Anantnag on June 12. Later, he succumbed to injuries at AIIMS in New Delhi. Five CRPF personnel were also killed in the attack and a militant was also killed in retaliatory action.