HM arriving on 2-day Kashmir visit today, to chair high-level security meeting

June 26, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Union Home Minister Amit Shah would review security arrangements for the Amaranth yatra during his two day visit to Jammu and Kashmir beginning from Wednesday.

BJP sources said Shah would reach Srinagar on Wednesday afternoon and chair the Unified Headquarter meeting to discuss the security scenario in the valley.

The meeting will also deliberate on elaborate security arrangements for the Amarnath yatra.

The Home minister would will also meet Governor Satya Pal Malik and discuss the prevailing security scenario in the state.

Shah would spend the night at Raj Bhavan.

On Thursday morning, the Home Minister would first meet the Panchayat members and later address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

Both the events would take place at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC).

Talking to Rising Kashmir, BJP General Secretary Ashok Koul said the main agenda of the party’s interaction with Shah would be to discuss its functioning in Kashmir including its membership drive.

“The main focus of our meeting will be on how to expand our membership drive in the valley. The idea is to encourage party cadres to work at grassroots level,” he said.

On dialogue with Hurriyat, Koul said the BJP was always ready for dialogue as long as it is under the ambit of Indian constitution.

Shah is also scheduled to meet various delegations during his stay in the Valley.

He will also pay obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine in south Kashmir during his visit before heading back to New Delhi.

Earlier, Shah was scheduled to visit the Valley for a day long visit on June 30. However, the visit has been advanced due to his busy schedule connected with the Union Budget.

This will be his first visit to the militancy-hit State after taking over as Home Minister of India.