Hizb’s poll boycott posters appear in Doda

Police round up 13 ‘suspects’
Imran ShahDoda, Nov 05:
As election boycott posters of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen appeared in Chenab Valley’s Doda region, Police rounded up 13 “suspects” for questioning.
The posters of Hizb had appeared in Dhandal and Gurmal area of Kastigarh, Doda.
Police said the posters had been pasted to disrupt the democratic process of elections.
“The message on the posters is directed to prospective candidates not to participate in the upcoming Panchayat polls,” they said.
Police registered an FIR No 196/2018 under section 13/20/38/39 ULA and 171 C/F RPC at Police Station Doda and started investigation in the matter.
Further investigation is going on and some more persons are likely to be questioned, Police sources said.
Recently, Deputy Commissioner Doda visited Kastigarh and held a public Darbar to reassure people not to fear and understand the design of the miscreants.
Police also launched regular patrolling in the area and conducted police-public meeting in Dhandal and Kastigarh area and assured people to remain steadfast and participate in the democratic process of elections without fear as miscreants would be traced soon and taken to task as per law.
So far, 232 nominations have been filed in Kashtigarh block for 88 seats of Panchs and Sarpanchs.