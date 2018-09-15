Hizb tributes to militants killed in Kulgam gunfight

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahudin, Deputy Chief Saifullah Khalid and Field operational Commander Mohammad Bin Qasim have paid rich tributes to the militants killed in a gunfight in Chowgam village of Qazigund area in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district today.
In a statement, Hizb Operational Spokesman Burhan-u-din quoted Syed Salahudin as saying that though martyrdom is painful but the sacred blood of the martyrs won’t go waste and the nation would achieve freedom very soon.
Operational Spokesman said that three militants killed in the gunfight belong to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and two others belong to Lashkar-e-Toiba. (KNS)