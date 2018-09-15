About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Hizb tributes to militants killed in Kulgam gunfight

Published at September 15, 2018 03:42 PM 0Comment(s)846views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Chief Syed Salahudin, Deputy Chief Saifullah Khalid and Field operational Commander Mohammad Bin Qasim have paid rich tributes to the militants killed in a gunfight in Chowgam village of Qazigund area in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district today.

In a statement, Hizb Operational Spokesman Burhan-u-din quoted Syed Salahudin as saying that though martyrdom is painful but the sacred blood of the martyrs won’t go waste and the nation would achieve freedom very soon.

Operational Spokesman said that three militants killed in the gunfight belong to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and two others belong to Lashkar-e-Toiba. (KNS)

