Hizb remembers Burhan Wani on his third anniversary

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hizb-ul-Mujahideen on Saturday remembered its slain commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani on his third anniversary. Burhan was killed on July 8, 2016 in an encounter with government forces in Bumdoora village of Kokernag in Anantnag district.

In an e-mailed statement issued here, Hizb spokesman Saleem Hashmi quoted the outfit chief Syed Salahuddin as saying that “Burhan Wani who was killed on July 08 was hero and history stands witness that atrocities committed by India pushed him to join the militancy.”

He said that “Burhan used social media and exposed India. He also made space in the hearts of people. The slain commander united people for Islam and freedom struggle that’s why the people were disheartened when he was killed.”

Hizb chief further stated that “126 people were killed while several others were either wounded or blinded due to the use of pellet guns.” He appealed people of Kashmir to remember Burhan Wani on his third anniversary.

