Hizb posters surface in Doda, case registered: Cops

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
Militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen's posters, asking people to stay away from the upcoming panchayat elections, have surfaced in Doda district, prompting the police to lodge a case against miscreants, an official said Sunday.
A case was registered Sunday on surfacing of posters in Dhandal and Gurmal area of Kastigarh after which over a dozen suspected persons were rounded up for questioning, the official said.
The nine-phase village panchayat elections are scheduled to start in the state on November 17.
Police received specific information about the pasting of some posters purportedly by Hizb group with the intention to disrupt the upcoming elections.
The message on the posters asked prospective candidates not to participate in the panchayat election, he said.
He said the police swung into action and registered a case under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Ranbir Penal Code at Doda police station and started investigation.
During the preliminary investigation, around 13 suspects were rounded up and questioned, the officer said, adding further probe is on in the matter.
Some more suspects are likely to be questioned, he added.