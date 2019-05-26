Hizb pays tributes to Zakir Moosa

May 26, 2019 |

Hizb-ul-Mujahideen on Saturday paid tributes to the slain top commander Zakir Moosa—who was killed in an encounter in Dadsara area of Tral on Friday.

In an e-mailed statement issued to KNS, Hizb spokesman, Saleem Hashmi while quoting the outfit chief, Syed Salah-ud-din as saying that “despite differences, Zakir Moosa has died after fighting with the forces. Instead of bowing down, Zakir sacrificed his life for Islam.” “The struggle in Kashmir could not have taken place in case India would have fulfilled its promise done with the people of Kashmir,” he said. Meanwhile, according to a statement issued to KNS, tributes were also paid to the sister of Hizb chief, Syeda Raja Haqani. She as per a statement died on May 24.