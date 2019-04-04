Hizb pays tributes to Saif-ul-Islam

April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hizb-ul-Mujahideen on Wednesday paid tributes to its slain commander Ghulam Hassan Khan alias Saif-ul-Islam on his 16th anniversary.

In an e-mailed statement issued to KNS, Hizb spokesman Saleem Hashmi quoted the outfit’s Deputy Chief, Saifullah Khalid as paying tributes to the slain commander, saying that “the slain who was killed on April, 02, 2003 was a great leader.”

He said that “Saif-ul-Islam rejected the luxurious life and sacrificed his entire life for the freedom struggle.”

He said that “sacrifice of Saif-ul-Islam and others won’t go waste and the struggle will be taken to the logical conclusion.”(KNS)