Hizb pays tribute to slain Nowgam militants

Srinagar, Oct 24:
Hizb-ul-Mujahideen on Wednesday paid tributes to the slain Nowgam Srinagar militants who were killed in an encounter that raged between forces and militants this morning.
In an e-mailed statement issued to KNS, Hizb spokesman Saleem Hashmi said that a special Hizb Command Council met was held under the leadership of outfit chief, Syed Salah-ud-din, saying that “the killing of Dr Sabzar Ahmad Sofi alias Dr Saifullah Khalid and Asif Ahmad is painful but these sacrifices will help in achieving the goal.”
The meeting further said “Though the killing of intellectuals and scholars creates a gap but it is fact that these sacrifices strengthen the struggle further besides providing the world a pragmatic reason.”
Paying tributes to the slain militants, the meeting according to the statement said that “the elder brother of Dr Sabzar Sofi has sacrificed this life in 90’s and today, Sabzar sacrificed his life.” KNS