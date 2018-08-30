Hizb pays tribute to slain militants

‘Will never forget sacrifices of courageous persons’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 29:
Hizb-ul-Mujahideen on Wednesday paid tributes to the slain militants including what Hizb called commander Altaf Ahmad Allai and Umar Rashid who were killed in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district today.
In an e-mailed statement issued here, Hizb spokesman Saleem Hashmi while quoting the outfit chief, Syed Salah-ud-din said that “the real heroes are those who sacrifice their lives while fighting the enemies.”
He said that “we will never forget these courageous persons who sacrifice their today for the future of nation.”
“The sacrifice of the slain militants will be respected and the struggle will be taken to the logical conclusion,” he said, adding that “the blood given by the youth will help in ending the slavery in Kashmir.”
According to the statement, Deputy Chief of Hizb, Saifullah Khalid and field operational commander, Muhammad Bin Qasim also paid tributes to the slain militants, saying that “both the militants followed the path of Islam in their entire life.”
He said that “Altaf Ahmad, one among the militants killed today was the son of a Mahmood Allahai who was affiliated with Hzb and was killed in the year 1992.”