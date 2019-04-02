Hizb pays tribute to slain Lassipora militants

April 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hizb-ul-Mujahideen on Monday paid tributes to the slain militants who were killed in an encounter with forces in Lassipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district today.

In an e-mailed statement issued to KNS, Hizb operational spokesman, Burhan-ud-din said that the sacrifices of these slain will help to achieve the goal.

Hizb Operational spokesman further added that “condolence meetings were held for the slain on their anniversary across the Line of control during which Deputy Hizb chief Saifullah Khalid and operational commander said that such sacrifices will help in taking the struggle to the logical conclusion.”