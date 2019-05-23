Hizb pays tribute to slain Kulgam militants

May 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hizb-ul-Mujahideen Wednesday paid tributes to the slain militants—who were killed in an encounter that raged between forces and militants in Gopalpora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

In an e-mailed statement issued to KNS, Hizb operation spokesman Burhan-ud-din quoted the outfit Deputy Chief Saifullah Khalid and field operation commander Muhammad Bin Qasim as paying tributes to the slain Zahid Mantoo, son of Bashir Ahmad Mantoo and Irfan, son of Manzoor Bhat.

“In the holy month of Ramadhan, the slain Kulgam militants recalled us the Jung-e-Badr,” they said, adding that “the atrocities against the people of Kashmir is glaring example that the forces.”