Hizb pays tribute to slain five militants, civilian

Srinagar:
Militant outfit, Hizbul Mujhadeen, has paid tributes to five slain militants and a civilian killed today in Chowgam area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
The Hizbul Mujhadeen, spokesperson, Burhan-ud-din told news agency CNS that Hizb Chief Syed Salahuddin expressed grief over the killing of budding youth of Kashmir Valley.
“This nation will always remember the sacrifices rendered by youth and will always respect and honour their blood,” he said. “We pay our humble tribute to the slain militants and the civilian killed during the encounter. The sun of freedom will rise in Kashmir soon,” CNS quoted Din as having said. Five militants and a civilian were killed in Chowgam on Saturday.