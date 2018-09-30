About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Hizb pays tribute to slain Budgam militants

Published at September 30, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sep 29:

Hizbul-Mujahideen has paid glowing tributes to the two militants killed in a gunfight Thursday this week and alleged that government forces are leaving no stone unturned in bulldozing religious places including mosques and shrines.
In a tele-statement, Hizb operational spokesman Burhan-u-din quoted Hizb chief Syed Salahuddin, deputy chief Saifullah Khalid and field operational commander Mohammad bin Qasim as paying glowing tributes to the two militants killed in a gunfight in Panzan village of Budgam district Thursday this week.
Tributing slain militants, Hizb Chief Syed Salahuddin said that bulldozing mosques and shrines is a stigma on the face of forces. (KNS)

 

