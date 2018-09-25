Hizb pays tribute to slain Bandipora militants

Srinagar:
Hizb-ul-Mujahideen on Monday paid tributes to the five slain militants—who were killed during gunfight in north Kashmir’s district Bandipora.
In a tele-statement to local newsgathering agency, KNS, Hizb operational spokesman Burhan-Ud-Din identified the slain militants Hyder Ali of Kulgam, Umer of Shopian, Sideeq of Bandipora, Mavia of Kangan and Usman of Lolab.
He said that “three army men were also killed in the gunfight and several others were injured.” Hizb spokesman said that the outfit chief, Syed Salahudin, deputy chief, Saifullah Khalid and filed operational commander, Muhammad-Bin-Qasim paid tributes to the slain militants and said that their “sacrifices won’t go waste.”