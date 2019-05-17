Hizb pays tribute to its slain commanders

May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Hizb-ul-Mujahideen on Thursday paid tributes to its slain commanders including Prof Rafiq Bhat, Hizb chief commander Shehrdar and Hizb intelligence chief Mamoom-ur-Rasheed on their anniversaries.

In an e-mailed statement issued to KNS, Hizb spokesman Saleem Hashmi quoted outfit’s Deputy chief Saifullah Khalid as saying that “the sacrifices rendered will not go waste but will bear the fruit.”

According to the statement, Prof Rafiq Bhat was killed on May 06, 2018 while as Hizb chief commander Shehrdar was killed on May 06, 2002 and Mamoom-ur-Rasheed was killed on May 16, 1992.

“The slain sacrificed their lives and conveyed a message to the world that they will prefer to sacrifice their lives instead of living in slavery,” he said, adding that “the arrogance of has compelled Kashmiris to take extreme steps.” He said that “freedom enthusiasm of Kashmir cannot be silenced”.