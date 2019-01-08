Hizb module for purchase, supply of weapons busted in Kathua; 2 arrested: Police

Press Trust of IndiaJammu, Jan 7:
Police on Monday claimed to have busted an alleged Hizbul Mujahideen module “involved in purchase and supply of arms and ammunition” to the outfit to carry out activities in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official said Monday.
On Saturday night, it was learnt that a group of accomplices of militants belonging to the outfit was operating as a module in Jammu and Kashmir to purchase and supply arms and ammunition, he said.
The official added that a checkpoint was set up near the animal husbandry hospital at Ravi bridge here and a truck coming from Punjab, bearing registration no JK 13B-2321, was intercepted.
During inspection, a sum of Rs 7,10,000 belonging to the outfit was recovered, and Nissar Ahmed and Aaqib, both residents of Pulwama district's Awantipora, were arrested, he said.
In this regard, a case under sections 13 in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention Act), 120-B/RPC (criminal conspiracy to commit an offence punishable with death), 7/27 Arms Act was registered at the Lakhanpur police station and an investigation was launched, the officer said, adding that more arrests are likely to take place.