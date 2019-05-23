Hizb militant's brother found dead in Pulwama village

May 23, 2019 | Javid Sofi

A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant's brother was found dead on Thursday morning at Naira village of Pulwama and his bullet ridden body was retrieved near a local school.

The deaceased was dentified as Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh who is said to be brother of HM militant Irfan Ahmad Sheikh.

Villagers from Naira said that they heard few gunshots on Wednesday night and today morning they found a civilian dead.

A senior police official said that they have retrieved the bullet ridden body from the area.

"An FIR has been registered in this incident and further details will emerge after investigation," he said