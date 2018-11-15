Hizb militant arrested in Pulwama

Javid SofiPulwama
Police Thursday claimed to have arrested a Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
A police official informed Rising Kashmir that a militant Mohammed Rafiq Bhat son of Mohammad Ashraf Bhat of Achan village of Pulwama was arrested from his uncle's house on Wednesday night.
He said that Rafiq joined militant ranks on 28 of September, 2018. The police official said that Rafiq is believed to be involved in weapon looting case from MLA Wachi, Aijaz Ahmad Mir's residence in Srinagar.
On 28 September, a PSO of Mir decamped with 8 weapons from the residence PDP MLA Aijaz Ahmad Wachi in Srinagar.
SP Pulwama, Chandan Kohli didn't respond to phone calls.