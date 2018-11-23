Hizb, LeT pay tributes to slain Bijbehara militants

Srinagar:
Chief, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Mahmood Shah, Jammu Kashmir on Friday paid tributes to slain militants killed in south Kashmir’s Bijbihara village.
In a statement issued here said, LeT spokesperson said that the sacrifices of militants won’t go waste. “These boys have rendered immense sacrifices in the path of freedom,” it said. “Today, every youth of Jammu valley is against illegal occupation. India's problems will never decrease,” the statement added.
Meanwhile, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen paid tributes to six slain militants including Dr Burhan who was killed in an encounter that raged between forces and militants in Bijbehara area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
In an e-mailed statement issued here, Hizb spokesman Saleem Hashmi quoted the outfit chief, Syed Salah-ud-din said that “India is committing atrocities in Kashmir from last 70 years but have failed to succeed. People stood like a wall, which is appreciative and the sacrifices rendered by the people will help the nation to achieve their goal (freedom).”