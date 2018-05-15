Hizb founder Ahsan Dar in Jammu, not missing, says family

Noor ul HaqSrinagar:
After unsubstantiated reports appeared in various local dailies regarding “Hizbul Mujahideen founder Master Mohamamd Ahsan Dar having gone missing” from his house, his son Tajamul Dar refuted the news saying Hizb founder is at Jammu from the last few months.
Ahsan’s son Tajamul told Rising Kashmir his father is suffering from various ailments due to which he had to stay at Jammu for some time.
“I don't know how the media houses just go on and start constructing stories. My father is in Jammu from many months. He is a diabetic patient, besides suffers from high blood pressure. I am continuously in touch with my father. He is not missing and I request media houses to stop sharing baseless news items,” Tajamul said.
Earlier various local dailies and web portals carried news that Mohammad Ahsan Dar, founder of militant organization Hizbul Mujahideen has been missing since March 21st this year.
One of the nephews’ of Ahsan Dar earlier claimed that Hizb founder is missing from 21st March and is still untraceable.
“Around March 21, Nehalpora army major called me and asked for Dar’s cell number. Commanding Officer of the army camp wanted to meet him. I texted uncle and told him that army wants to meet you. He read the messages. After that I texted him and told him to spray pesticides in the orchards on Navroz. After that day his phone went off. We have not lodged any complaint as we are trying to contact the relatives to locate him,” Dar’s relative said.
Meanwhile reacting to the news, Baramulla police said that Ahsan Dar isn't missing but is in Jammu.
“Ahsan Dar is not missing. He is in Jammu. You can call him on his number,” SSP Baramulla Imtiyaz Hussain told Rising Kashmir.
After multiple attempts, Hizb founder didn't answer the call from this reporter.
A resident of Seur in Pattan, Master Ahsan Dar was a teacher in a school before joining the militant ranks. Dar is said to have crossed the Line of Control for the first time in 1984. He crossed the LoC again in 1989 and returned to form the Hizbul Mujahideen.
He reportedly founded the militant outfit Hizbul Mujahdieen on September 15, 1989, at Hajibugh Beerwah, in district Budgam with one of his confidante Abdul Wahid Sheikh of Beerwah.
Ahsan Dar is father of 4 boys, 3 are in Pakistan Administered Kashmir (PaK) while as Tajamul resides in Kashmir. Ahsan Dar's wife too is in PaK.
Ahsan was last arrested on January 4, 2009 at Sumbal in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district after police claimed he had returned from Pakistan-administered Kashmir. He was released in 2012 by a city court after that he lived a normal life.
Meanwhile, Rising Kashmir received a statement from Dawood Yousuf Dar, nephew of Master Mohammad Ahsan Dar saying the missing report regarding his uncle is baseless.
“We know his whereabouts, we are in contact with him. The report that has been published is totally baseless and the family member who supported this news had no information about it. We even met him some time ago,” Dawood said in his statement.
“There is no truth in these reports, everyone didn’t know about his location since he preferred to stay at some other place as his health was deteriorating,” he said.