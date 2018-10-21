Hizb distances itself from threatening social media posts

Srinagar:
Militant outfit, Hizbul Mujhadeen (HM) has distanced itself from “threatening Facebook posts” about several locals of Hajin Bandipora—saying that these people were being threatened by agencies.
A few days back, number of posts attributed to militant outfit, Hizbul Mujhadeen, about some people of Hajin had gone viral and these people were being warned to desist from acting as informers of agencies and get ready for severe consequences.
Hizb Operational, spokesperson, Burhanuddin in a statement to CNS said “Indian agencies are trying to malign the image of outfit by intimidating locals of Hajin,” it said. “We appeal to locals to be cautious and don’t give heed to these threatening posts. We also appeal to people to have an eye on those who work for agencies,” he said adding that such people will face the music in days to come.”
While paying tributes to those who got killed in past couple of weeks, the outfit condemned the killing of pregnant woman in Pulwama.