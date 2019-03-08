Hizb condemns Jammu blast

March 08, 2019 |

Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, a militant outfit on Thursday condemned the blast at Jammu that left one person dead and over two dozen people injured.

In a tele-statement to KNS, Hizb Operational Spokesman Burhan-u-Din said that Hizb Chief Syed Salahudin, Deputy Chief Saifullah Khalid and field Operational Commander Mohammad Bin Qasim have condemned the Jammu blast. The blast occurred today morning at Jammu near Bus stand. Burhan-u-Din blamed “Indian agencies for today’s attack in Jammu,” saying that “they (Indian agencies) are defaming the sacred freedom movement in Kashmir by resorting to such kind of actions on innocent people”.