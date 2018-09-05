Hizb activist arrested in Kishtwar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A top over-ground worker of Hizb-ul- Mujahideen has been arrested in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.
Touseef Ahmad Gudna alias Abu Bakar was arrested on specific information Tuesday, a police spokesman said.
"Gudna's name came to the fore during interrogation of the two Hizbul Mujahideen activists who were arrested on July 1 and with his arrest, there is likelihood of decrease in militant activities and reduction in the number of youth joining militant ranks", a police spokesman said. (PTI)