About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Hizb activist arrested in Kishtwar

Published at September 05, 2018 11:33 AM 0Comment(s)1173views


Hizb activist arrested in Kishtwar

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A top over-ground worker of Hizb-ul- Mujahideen has been arrested in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

 

Touseef Ahmad Gudna alias Abu Bakar was arrested on specific information Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

"Gudna's name came to the fore during interrogation of the two Hizbul Mujahideen activists who were arrested on July 1 and with his arrest, there is likelihood of decrease in militant activities and reduction in the number of youth joining militant ranks", a police spokesman said. (PTI)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top