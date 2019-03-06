Hit and run case solved within hours: Police

March 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police on Tuesday claimed to have solved a hit and run case by arresting an accused driver within hours.

Police Station Nigeen received an information that an unknown vehicle had hit and injured a pedestrian namely Mushtaq Ahmad Doji son of Mohmad Sultan Doji resident of Doji Mohalla Habak Shanpora. The injured later succumbed to his injuries at hospital.

Consequently, a case FIR No 21/2019 under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation was taken up.

During the course of investigation, Police Station Nigeen summoned many suspect drivers plying on Foreshore road and based on human and technical inputs, apprehended the accused driver namely Zakir Naveed Ali son of Mohmad Hanief resident of Alamgiri Bazar and seized the vehicle type-Mahindra Thar bearing registration No: JK01AG-2266.

Locals have applauded the swift and prompt action of police in arresting the accused driver.