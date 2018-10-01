History will never forgive PDP for making BJP part of Govt in JK: Saroori

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 30:
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC), Vice President and MLA Inderwal, Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, on Sunday alleged that history will never forgive the Peoples Democratic Party for making the Bhartiya Janata Party a part of government in Jammu and Kashmir.
As per a statement, Saroori said this while on his visit to Sirgwari, Pakalan, Kurna, Sarawan, Mangthalla, Feller, Kuriya areas of Thakrie block.
“The PDP and the BJP owe an apology to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for compromising their interests and they kept their personal interests above the larger interest of the people on every front, be it development, governance, security or political aspirations,” he said.
Saroori said of all the regional parties, “PDP stands out for its dubious role and its inability to raise vital issues facing the state”.
“The PDP-BJP coalition was an unholy alliance stitched together with the singular agenda of remaining in power. As a consequence, public interest became a causality. The failed PDP-BJP experience has posed a big challenge for the Congress to restore peoples’ faith in parliamentary democracy as NC is bit confused to tackle the situation in JK,” he added.
He claimed the Congress, “alone could undo the damage inflicted by the erstwhile government’s divisive politics and said the coming Lok Sabha polls are a fight for dignity and justice for the people of the state”.
“PDP was instrumental in sowing the seeds of RSS and Sangh Parivar in Jammu and Kashmir. Because of Sangh and RSS there is uncertainty in the whole country,” he said .