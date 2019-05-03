History replete with NC, PDP’s deception, backstabbing: Mir

May 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The State Congress chief and contestant for Anantnag Lok Sabha seat Ghulam Ahmed Mir Thursday said Tral was a most neglected area of south Kashmir and rising unemployment, mass arrests, lack of development and unnecessary harassment of people has resulting in deep alienation among the people in the Valley especially in south Kashmir.

“PDP gave nothing to people of Tral except pellets, bullets and mass arrests. It will continue to haunt the people for decades,” Mir said while addressing party workers at Dragad Satoora in Tral today.

He also addressed party workers at Lethpora Pampore and appealed people to show their anger by defeating both PDP, NC in the elections to put an end to the deception and backstabbing by both PDP and NC, who have equally exploited people, from time to time, for votes.

Mir said Tral area was most neglected area of south Kashmir while having undergone tremendous damages in every respect.

He said if Congress forms government in Delhi, more employment avenues would be created for people of Tral and other neglected areas of South Kashmir.

Taking a dig at NC and PDP, Mir said, “History is replete with betrayal and backstabbing on part of PDP, NC & BJP. It will continue to remain source behind alienation among the people of Tral, who voted for PDP, but they were responded with unemployment, pellets, mass arrests and unnecessary harassment of innocent people day in and day out,” he said.

Mir accused NC of doing lip service to people of south Kashmir to garner support. “In this polls, South Kashmir has decided to defeat both PDP and NC and it is indicative from the polling in Anantnag and Kulgam district in last two phases”

“I will emphasize on people of both Pulwama and Shopian districts to strengthen secular forces by ensuring victory of Congress with a thumping majority,” he said adding Congress is duty -bound to put an end to the harassment, mass arrests, besides curbing the unemployment in South Kashmir.