Hiring Hotels for Darbar Move Employees

Hotel owners appeal for extension of dates
Srinagar:
Hotel owners in Kashmir valley Friday appealed government and police headquarters and es to extend the date for submission of offer letters for hiring Hotels and Guest Houses for the darbar move employees.
The hotel owners said the date for submission of offer letters for hiring Hotels and Guest Houses has been set as March10, 2018, which should be extended in view of prevailing circumstances in Kashmir.
They said drug controller and other officials who issue food licenses are out of station, and they need more time get the registration renewed from Tourism department where most of the officials are also out of station.
They said there is also lot of rush in these departments for completing this paperwork, so government should extend the deadline for submission of offer letters.
“The hotelier community was unable to submit the offer letters due to restrictions in the city over the past few days. It is therefore requested that the last date for submission of the offer letters may kindly be extended,” a joint statement issued by valley based hoteliers said.
