Hindus, Sikhs in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to get cremation grounds

Press Trust of IndiaPeshawar
Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has identified sites for the construction of a cremation ground for the Hindu and Sikh community and a graveyard for Christians.
Nearly 1.25 acre of land has been identified in Samarbagh near Northern bypass Peshawar of which 0.5 acre will be allocated for the construction of the cremation ground and 0.75 acre for the graveyard, sources in the Department of Auqaf & Religious Affairs, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said.
The provincial government has enforced Section-IV for the procurement of land at the sites identified for the cremation ground and the graveyard in Peshawar, Nowshera and Kohat districts of the province.
Efforts are on to release the funds for the construction of the cremation ground and the graveyard.