Hindus in Pakistan celebrate Holi with fervour

The Hindu community in Pakistan celebrated the festival of colour with great zeal and fervour.
Colourful events were held in different localities and temples, where people participated with warmth and religious devotion.
Local media reported that security was exceptionally tight around all temples across the country.
Many took to Twitter to deliver Holi messages.
Holi is celebrated with the onset of spring. It also signifies the victory of good over evil.
In Pakistan, Hindus make up around 2 percent of the country's 200 million people and most of them reside in southern province of Sindh.
Holi was celebrated on the premises of Sindh Assembly after the day's session. Members smeared each other with colours to mark the festival.
Hindus in Pakistan have urged the government to declare Holi as a national holiday
