Hindu, Muslims stage candlelight vigil in Kishtwar

Imran ShahKishtwar, Nov 07:
The Muslims and Hindus on Wednesday staged candlelight vigil in Kishtwar as a sign of communal harmony in the sensitive district following killing of BJP leader and his brother by suspected militants last week.
The members of Muslim and Hindu communities took out candlelight vigil in Kishtwar today to express solidarity with the family of slain BJP leader and also send a message of communal harmony.
During the candlelight march, the locals demanded identification and arrest of the people involved in killing of BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajit Parihar.
The Parihar brothers were shot dead by suspected militants in Tapal Gali area of Kishtwar last week.
The candlelight march was taken out from the residence of deceased BJP leader to old DC office.
People from both the communities during the march offered tributes to the slain Parihar brothers.
The participants in the candlelight vigil appealed the general public to maintain peace and harmony in the district.
"It was a good signal from the Muslims and Hindus of Kishtwar that they both came out on a single platform and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits involved in killing of Parihar brothers,” the locals said.
In Kishtwar, people also held a silent protest to demand arrest of the people involved in killing of Parihar brothers.
After the killing of Parihar brothers, the administration imposed indefinite curfew in Kishtwar and snapped internet services as a precautionary measure.
However, with the improvement in the situation, administration relaxed the curfew from 7 am to 5 pm yesterday and from 7 am to 7 pm today.