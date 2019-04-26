Hindu body asks Guv to hand over Kishtwar to Army, declare it disturbed area

April 26, 2019 | IMRAN SHAH

Demand removal of DC

Shri Sanatan Dharam Sabha (SSDS), a religious organization of Hindu community, on Thursday urged the Governor, Satya Pal Malik, to declare this hilly district as disturbed and hand over the control to Army.

SSDS, which holds a strong say among the Hindu community members in Kishtwar, criticized the district administration in Kishtwar and demanded that the Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana should be removed since “he failed to protect lives and property of the community members”.

“The selective killings in Kishtwar during last five months have shaken the confidence of the minority (Hindu) community in both police as well as in civil administration,” said the Sabha leaders in Kishtwar.

They said that they have resolved to hold a protest demonstration against Governor’s administration on April 27 in Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner’s office complex.

“Despite instruction from the Central Government, the Governor’s administration has turned a blind eye to the happenings in Kishtwar,” they alleged.

They demanded that Kishtwar should be handed over to army in view of increasing “selective killings in the districts, and fear among the minority community”.

“There is a need to start all out operation against the militants in Kishtwar, while insisting on the need to set up CRPF bunkers in all the vulnerable points in Kishtwar town, and Mandal,” they demanded.

They further demanded that a permanent Battalion of J&K Rifles, Special Operation Group (SOG), installation of CCTV cameras, strengthening of Village Defense Committees (VDC), Special Police Operation (SPO), fencing of District Hospital Kishtwar, and setting up of police post in the hospital Kishtwar.

Meanwhile, As per an order issued by District Magistrate, Angrez Singh Rana, the night curfew will continue in Kishtwar town.

As per an order issued here "In continuation to the order issued by DM on 17th of April the night curfew shall remain imposed in Kishtwar town and its adjoining peripheries from 10:00pm to 04:00 am morning,”

“Besides, prohibitory orders under section 144 CrPC banning assembly of more than four persons will remain in force in the town and adjoining areas as a precautionary measure” the order stated further.