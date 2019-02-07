Hina Bhat visits JCCI house

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 06:
On the request of Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) President Rakesh Gupta, Dr. Hina Shafi Bhat, Vice Chairperson J&K Khadi & Village Industries Board accompanied by two board members Rajesh Gupta, who also happen to be the Executive Committee Member of CCI and Rajesh Kumar Bakshi visited Chamber House.
The spokesperson of KVIC said in a short meeting Dr. Hina Bhat apprised the Chamber President and other Office Bearers of the JCCI about the implementation of various schemes being done in the State of J&K that included Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programs, Skill Development Trainings Programs, exhibitions being organise in all parts of the State, implementation of different Central sponsored Schemes such as SFURTI, Cluster, SC/St HUB, incentives being provided by KVIB to the certified Khadi Institutions of the State on Retail Sale of their Khadi Products and workshops, Seminars and awareness programs being done in the State.
Other office bearers present in the meeting include Rajesh Gupta, Sr. Vice President CCI, Sh. Manish Gupta, Jr. Vice President CCI, Gaurav Gupta, Secretary CCI and Ashu Gupta, Treasurer CCI.