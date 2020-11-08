Himalayan Motors commences delivers of new Mahindra Thar

November 08, 2020 01:00:00 | RK News

Mahindra Himalayan Motors Saturday commences the delivery of all new Thar by handing over the first of its edition to customer Firdous Ahmad Bhat .

The all-new Mahindra was delivered in presence of Managing Director Junaid Bashir Beigh and General Manager Waseem and entire sales team of Himalayan Motors.

The entire team at Himalayan Motors congratulated Firdous Ahmad Bhat for purchasing the new Mahindra Thar.

The new Mahindra Thar has been well received in the market among purists and adventure-seeking people. In coming days the all-new Mahindra Thar is expected to garner more love from

enthusiasts.