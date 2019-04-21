About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Himalayan Motorcycle Expedition concludes at Leh

The 14 days, Himalayan Heights Motorcycle Expedition from Leh to Karakoram Pass completed successfully. Lt Gen YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding Fire and Fury Corps flagged in the arduous challenge at Leh on Saturday.
The unprecedented expedition that began on 7 April 19 traversed over 1000 km in the forbidding landscape of Eastern Ladakh, crossing the mighty Khardung La and Chang La passes on the Ladakh Range at altitudes over 17000 ft.
The expedition team comprised six motorcyclists from the Army Service Corps, a major logistics service of the Indian Army and five riders from Royal Enfield and Himalayan Motorsports Association.
To their credit goes the historic landmark of riding to the Karakoram Pass on the Karakoram Range situated at an altitude of 18600 ft, where they reached on 16 Apr 19. Speaking on the occassion at the Karakoram Pass, Lt Gen YK Joshi had complimented the spirited riders on their path breaking achievement.
Displaying extremely high levels of endurance, physical fitness and mental resilience, the riders have conquered the harsh, under developed terrain and extreme temperatures with their zeal, skill and motivation. The expedition team led by Maj K Renuka includes Maj Bhupesh Rawat, Capt Akshay Joshi, Capt Jabez Philip, Capt Arpit Kapila, Capt Nikita A Nair, Sep Abhijit, Sep Shiv Singh, Sep Deewakar Mishra, Vijay Parmar, Aditya Malaker, Nihal Raheja, and Hema Choudhary.
In a tribute to the immortal tales of sacrifice during the Kargil War fought in Ladakh in 1999, the expedition mirrored the soldierly attributes of indomitable courage and the steely will to contest seemingly insurmountable odds. Riding from Leh over the Chang La Pass, the expedition travelled across Durbuk, Tangtse, Chongtash, Daulat Beg Oldie, Karakoram Pass, Khalsar and back over the Khardung La Pass.
While flagging in the expedition as part of celebrating 20 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Lt Gen YK Joshi, felicitated the team members for their achievement. Recalling the valour exhibited by the nation’s Armed Forces during Operation Vijay, the GOC complimented the young Army riders of the Army Service Corps for their high levels of fitness and tenacity and lauded the members of Royal Enfield and Himalayan Motorsports Association for their contribution to ‘Remember, Rejoice and Renew’ the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army, in the 20th Anniversary year of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Latest News

Three youth commit suicide in Rajouri

Three youth commit suicide in Rajouri

Apr 20 | Press Trust of India
JKBOSE declares revised result of NTS Exam

JKBOSE declares revised result of NTS Exam

Apr 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Highway Ban: Special passes for Gurudwara Paranpilla pilgrims to celeb ...

Highway Ban: Special passes for Gurudwara Paranpilla pilgrims to celeb ...

Apr 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Shooting stones hit traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway for fourth conse ...

Shooting stones hit traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway for fourth conse ...

Apr 20 | Press Trust of India
BJP’s anti-Muslim posturing exposed: NC

BJP’s anti-Muslim posturing exposed: NC

Apr 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Police arrest 2 burglars in Kathua, recover stolen ornaments worth Rs ...

Police arrest 2 burglars in Kathua, recover stolen ornaments worth Rs ...

Apr 20 | Rising Kashmir News
Family of missing south Kashmir youth seeks help to trace him

Family of missing south Kashmir youth seeks help to trace him

Apr 20 | Agencies
Yasin Malik ill, on hunger strike since he was shifted to Delhi: Famil ...

Yasin Malik ill, on hunger strike since he was shifted to Delhi: Famil ...

Apr 20 | Agencies
Teenager dies in road accident in Rajouri

Teenager dies in road accident in Rajouri

Apr 20 | Agencies
SC holds special hearing on sexual harassment allegations of former SC ...

SC holds special hearing on sexual harassment allegations of former SC ...

Apr 20 | Press Trust of India
Justice Gogoi refutes allegations, SC says

Justice Gogoi refutes allegations, SC says 'bigger force' want to deac ...

Apr 20 | Press Trust of India
Poll battle shifts to Anantnag, 18 candidates in fray

Poll battle shifts to Anantnag, 18 candidates in fray

Apr 20 | Agencies
Pak seeks Iran

Pak seeks Iran's action against killing of its 14 security men

Apr 20 | Press Trust of India
All laws in Kashmir should be on par India: Shiv Sena

All laws in Kashmir should be on par India: Shiv Sena

Apr 20 | Agencies
IS attacks kill 27 Syria pro-regime troops in 48 hours: monitor

IS attacks kill 27 Syria pro-regime troops in 48 hours: monitor

Apr 20 | AFP/Press Trust of India
India couldn

India couldn't suppress voice of Kashmiris: Pak FM

Apr 20 | RK Online Desk
Srinagar-Jammu highway reopens for stranded vehicles

Srinagar-Jammu highway reopens for stranded vehicles

Apr 20 | Agencies
Bhopal gas tragedy among world

Bhopal gas tragedy among world's 'major industrial accidents' of 20th ...

Apr 20 | Press Trust of India
Howrah-New Delhi Express derails near Kanpur, 14 injured

Howrah-New Delhi Express derails near Kanpur, 14 injured

Apr 20 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Himalayan Motorcycle Expedition concludes at Leh

              

The 14 days, Himalayan Heights Motorcycle Expedition from Leh to Karakoram Pass completed successfully. Lt Gen YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding Fire and Fury Corps flagged in the arduous challenge at Leh on Saturday.
The unprecedented expedition that began on 7 April 19 traversed over 1000 km in the forbidding landscape of Eastern Ladakh, crossing the mighty Khardung La and Chang La passes on the Ladakh Range at altitudes over 17000 ft.
The expedition team comprised six motorcyclists from the Army Service Corps, a major logistics service of the Indian Army and five riders from Royal Enfield and Himalayan Motorsports Association.
To their credit goes the historic landmark of riding to the Karakoram Pass on the Karakoram Range situated at an altitude of 18600 ft, where they reached on 16 Apr 19. Speaking on the occassion at the Karakoram Pass, Lt Gen YK Joshi had complimented the spirited riders on their path breaking achievement.
Displaying extremely high levels of endurance, physical fitness and mental resilience, the riders have conquered the harsh, under developed terrain and extreme temperatures with their zeal, skill and motivation. The expedition team led by Maj K Renuka includes Maj Bhupesh Rawat, Capt Akshay Joshi, Capt Jabez Philip, Capt Arpit Kapila, Capt Nikita A Nair, Sep Abhijit, Sep Shiv Singh, Sep Deewakar Mishra, Vijay Parmar, Aditya Malaker, Nihal Raheja, and Hema Choudhary.
In a tribute to the immortal tales of sacrifice during the Kargil War fought in Ladakh in 1999, the expedition mirrored the soldierly attributes of indomitable courage and the steely will to contest seemingly insurmountable odds. Riding from Leh over the Chang La Pass, the expedition travelled across Durbuk, Tangtse, Chongtash, Daulat Beg Oldie, Karakoram Pass, Khalsar and back over the Khardung La Pass.
While flagging in the expedition as part of celebrating 20 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Lt Gen YK Joshi, felicitated the team members for their achievement. Recalling the valour exhibited by the nation’s Armed Forces during Operation Vijay, the GOC complimented the young Army riders of the Army Service Corps for their high levels of fitness and tenacity and lauded the members of Royal Enfield and Himalayan Motorsports Association for their contribution to ‘Remember, Rejoice and Renew’ the indomitable spirit of the Indian Army, in the 20th Anniversary year of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

News From Rising Kashmir

;