Highway was open even during Kargil war: Farooq

April 05, 2019 | Press Trust of India

‘Rights of people being tampered with’

The Srinagar-Jammu highway was not closed even during the Kargil war when intelligence reports suggested suicide attackers were at large, former chief minister Farooq Abdullah said on Thursday.

"What is happening for god's sake. Are you trying to make Kashmir a colony of the British?" an anguished Abdullah asked and termed the Governor Satya Pal Malik led administration's decision interference with a citizen's fundamental rights.

"The fundamental rights of people are being tampered with," Abdullah said.

“Such a decision flies in the face of the BJP-led Central government's assertion that the security situation in the state had improved,” he said.

"We brought the state from the 1989 turmoil to 2014 when tourism was booming the state and separatists had become redundant. Look where we are now?" asked the National Conference patron, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Srinagar.

"We have never seen such a situation. Even during Kargil war when intelligence reports suggested suicide attackers were roaming, such a decision was never taken," he added.

Those who had passed such orders were acting as a rubber stamp for Delhi and only worsening the life of the people in the state, Abdullah alleged.

"The highway is the lifeline of people. Patients pass (through the highway), marriages take place, tourists come. Those passing such orders must have surrendered their ability to think before acting," he said.