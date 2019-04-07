Highway traffic ban worries Baramullaites, Trade bodies demand immediate revocation

April 07, 2019 | Ghulam Hassan

Sopore and Baramulla traders, as well as people of district Baramulla, are worried about the government order banning civilian traffic on National highway on Wednesdays and Sundays.

President of Traders Federation Sopore, Hashmatulla Hashmi and President Sopore Economic Alliance, Haji Mohammad Ashraf Ganie lambasted the government order on Saturday.

Ganie said, "The ban on traffic on National highway amounts to snatching basic freedom and basic right to live from the people of Jammu and Kashmir, as the implementation of such order will severely impact the civilian population."

Industrial Estate president Javaid Ahmad said, "Government has declared war against the people of Jammu and Kashmir by imposing sanctions on the traffic activities at National highway." He further said that by issuing such order government has initiated a process of destroying the economy of the State.

Hashmi said, " The Traders Federation Sopore protests against this government order through war has been declared against our social and economic life; it is for the first time such open animosity has been displayed against the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

Sopore Bar Association has also condemned this order and called it "draconian".

President Fruit Mandi Sopore, Fayaz Ahmad said, "We are already living from hand to mouth but imposing the sanctions on our movement means that government has adopted a policy of not allowing people to live in Kashmir." The civil society of district Baramulla has appealed for the revocation of this order which they say is inimical to their basic right to life and free movement.