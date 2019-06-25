Highway toll tax exempted during Amarnath Yatra: Div Com

June 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In order to ensure free movement of Amarnath Yatra vehicles on the National Highway, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan Monday issued directions to all concerned officers that the toll tax which is collected at Chachikoot Toll Plaza, shall be exempted for all kinds of vehicles during the Yatra period (from July 01 up to August 15, 2019).

Concerned Deputy Commissioners and other concerned agencies were asked to follow the direction in letter and spirit and ensure hassle-free movement of Amarnath Yatra vehicles on Srinagar-Jammu highway.