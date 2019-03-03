Highway thrown open for one-way traffic after 5 days

Upper reaches receive fresh snowfall
Upper reaches receive fresh snowfall
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Mar 2:
After remaining closed for five days, authorities on Saturday allowed Kashmir-bound traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway while fresh snowfall and rains lashed parts of the state.
Thousands of vehicles were stranded after the 296-kms strategic highway, the only road link between Kashmir and rest of the India, was closed on Monday after multiple landslides and sinking of a portion of a road near Ramban town, official said.
He said after restoring the road and clearing the stranded vehicles, including truck carrying essential commodities to Srinagar, authorities decided to allow Kashmir-bound traffic from Jammu today.
"The traffic plied smoothly despite snowfall in Jawahar Tunnel and Banihal areas and rains all along the highway," the official said.
About three inches of fresh snowfall had accumulated around Jawahar Tunnel.
A traffic department official said the drivers were directed to be careful, especially in the landslide prone areas and the Jawahar Tunnel.
The upper reaches of the Valley including Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Yousmarg received fresh snowfall while plains including Srinagar were lashed by rains today.
The Meteorological Department has forecast another spell of wet weather across the state over the next few days.
“There is a possibility of rain/snow at widespread places in the state for the next few days,” a weather department official said.