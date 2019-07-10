Highway restrictions affect Vaishnodevi Pilgrimage: HRAK, PHRA

July 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A joint meeting of Hotel & Restaurant Association, Katra (HRAK) and Hotel & Restaurant Association, Patnitop (HRAP).

President HRAK Rakesh Wazir, Chairman Shyam lal Kesar, President PHRA Kushal Magotra chaired the meeting.

Wazir while speaking on the occasion said that it is really surprising that Amarnath Yatra is going on for decades and not even a single incident happened particularly at peaceful areas from Jammu to Udhampur etc.

“Despite that putting pilgrims of Vaishnodevi ji and people to inconvenience is really disgusting.”

He said in last few days, pilgrims in large number have already missed their trains and planes disturbing the normal flow of Yatra in a big way.

He questioned how administration can ignore Yatra of Vaishnodevi ji which gets 35,000 to 40,000 pilgrims a day.