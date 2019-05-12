Highway reopens for stranded vehicles

May 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Lakhs of honey-bees died due to blockade

The Jammu-Srinagar Highway was reopened for traffic on Saturday after remaining closed for two days due to landslides in Ramban district.

A traffic department official said the highway was thrown open this morning for the stranded vehicles.

However, no fresh traffic was allowed to ply on either sides of the highway today as only stranded vehicles were allowed to ply.

The official said the highway was closed for some hours today after fresh landslides but was thrown open again.

Over 3,000 vehicles were stranded at various places on the highway in last two days and allowed to move towards their destinations today.

A massive landslide had hit the Digdol area on Thursday, forcing closure of the key highway.

Since trucks loaded with live stock, and honey-bee got stuck on the highway, the live stocks as well as honey bees have died in large numbers.

President Honey Bee-Keepers Association Banihal Farooq Ahmed Wani said they were migrating from bee-farms from Jammu to Srinagar but due to blockade of highway, lakhs of bees have died.

“Many bee-keepers were also thrashed by traffic police in different nakas,” he alleged.

Wani demanded compensation for the bee-farmers.

The Meteorological department has said there is possibility of light rainfall till May 15 intermittently.

Deputy Director MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad said there was no chance of heavy rains during these days.

He said rain accompanied by wind is likely in Jammu and Srinagar areas during these days. (KNS)