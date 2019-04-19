Highway remains closed for second consecutive day due to landslides

April 19, 2019 | Agencies

Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only all weather road connecting Kashmir valley with Jammu, remained closed for the second day on Friday due to landslides, a traffic police official said.



Officials said fresh landslides forced the closure of highway as some areas are vulnerable and bring traffic to a standstill.

Last winter, the highway often remained closed due to the accumulation of snow and avalanches besides landslides and shhoting stones that come off in the wake of inclement weather.

The weather has however improved on Friday after spells of rains in previous couple of days.

[Representational Pic]