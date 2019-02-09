Highway remains closed for 3rd day, air traffic resumes

Div Com issues avalanche warning
Div Com issues avalanche warning
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Feb 8:
The Srinagar-Jammu highway remained closed for the third consecutive day while air traffic resumed on Friday.
SP Traffic Rural, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah told Rising Kashmir that more than 5000 vehicles are stranded on the highway.
He said not a single stranded vehicle was allowed to move on the highway as snow avalanche blocked the tube of Jawahar tunnel from Srinagar side.
It was for the third consecutive day today that the highway remained closed for vehicular traffic.
“The landslides and shooting stones have occurred at Ramban stretch. In this condition, vehicular movement is not possible,” said Shah.
The officials at the Ramban unit of traffic department told Rising Kashmir that of the 88 vehicles stranded in the Ramban stretch, 60 were passenger vehicles.
The stranded vehicles are at different places like Ramban market, Gangroo area of Ramsu, Chanderkot and other areas in the Ramban stretch .
“We have made arrangement for stranded passengers at Dak Bungalow in Ramsu area. Some have been shifted to Ramban market and other areas," the official said.
He said vehicular movement is impossible on the highway as the road is not in a good condition.
“The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which looks after maintenance of the highway, have pressed men and machinery into service to make the road traffic worthy,” the official said.
Meanwhile, air traffic resumed at Srinagar airport today after remaining suspended for two days.
According to officials, one flight was cancelled in the morning.
“However, as the weather improved, air traffic resumed and flights took off and landed at the airport,” they said.
A Metrological official said Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.0 degrees Celsius while mercury in Qazigund in south Kashmir settled at a low of 0.2 degrees Celsius.
“The temperature in ski resort Gulmarg settled at minus 7.5 degrees Celsius while it was minus 4.3 degrees Celsius at Pahalgam,” he said.
The mercury in Leh town settled at minus 6.5 degrees Celsius and in Kargil the temperature dropped to - 16.6 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, issued an avalanche warning for nine districts of Kashmir division.
The warning has been issued for the avalanche-prone areas in district Anantnag, Kulgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Budgam, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kargil and Leh of Kashmir division.
The Divisional Commissioner has directed the Deputy Commissioners of all these districts to advise the people living in avalanche prone areas not to venture out to avoid loss of life.
Besides, they have been directed to take all the precautionary measures and to keep the SDRF, Police and Para-medical staff with ambulances in readiness to avert any untoward incident.