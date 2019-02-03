Highway remains closed for 3rd day

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Feb 2:
The Srinagar-Jammu highway remained closed for third consecutive day on Saturday after the fresh landslides and shooting stones hit the Jawahar Tunnel.
IG Traffic, Alok Kumar told Rising Kashmir that there were frequent shooting stones and fresh landslides especially at the Ramban stretch, blocking the highway.
"After the clearance, the highway was partially thrown open for stranded vehicles in the evening. We allowed movement of stranded vehicles at Ramban to Udhampur stretch. But frequent landslides and shooting stones are taking place at some areas on the highway,” he said.
The IG Traffic said by Sunday morning, the highway would be thrown open for vehicular movement if weather permits.
“If there are no fresh landslides, then vehicles will be allowed to move on the highway tomorrow,” he said.
SP Traffic Rural, Muzzafar Ahmad Shah told Rising Kashmir that the fresh landslide occurred at Gangroo area of Ramban district.
“A fresh landslide had hit the highway in Gangroo area. Besides, the shooting stones were frequent. Men and machinery was on the job to clear the road for traffic," he said.
Shah said 3500 vehicles including heavy trucks were stranded on the highway .