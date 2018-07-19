Highway land donors get rates fixed by Hari Singh 83 yrs back

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, July 18:
The land donors of several districts of Kashmir Wednesday said National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) was taking their land as per the rate fixed by Maharaja Hari Singh 83 years back.
Speaking during a protest demonstration held at Press Enclave in Srinagar against the State government and NHAI authorities, the highway land donors demanded fixture of new rates for the land donated by them.
Chairman of RTI Movement and convener of the Ring Road Land Owners Welfare Committee (RRLOWC), Raja Muzaffar said, “We are protesting here because NHAI has proposed to construct a semi ring road from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district to central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district via Budgam and Srinagar, but the compensation offered by NHAI is four times less to the rates in other states of the country and the present market rate as well.”
He said the land owners do not want compensation like other states.
“We have Article 370 in a State, which gives us a special status and we want the State government to amend an act which will provide justice to us because NHAI authorities are snatching land from us at a cost of four times less than what other states are getting as compensation,” Muzaffar said.
He said the Land Acquisition Act in Jammu Kashmir was 83-year-old created by Maharaja Hari Singh in year 1935 and the government was now asking the land owners to take compensation of land as per the same rate.
Another protester, Ghulam Hassan Sheikh said, “The Land Acquisition Act 2013 scheduled by Government of India is not applicable in Jammu Kashmir because we have Article 370 in the State which gives us a special status and we want the State government to amend this act which will provide justice to us.”
He said all the times, State government and GoI talks about modernization but when it comes to pay compensation for our land which NHAI is snatching from us, the government talks about the decades-old land acquisition act which would be never acceptable to us.
The ring road has been proposed to construct in four districts including Pulwama, Ganderbal, Budgam and Srinagar.
The semi ring road passes through Khanda, Chatargam, Wathora, Buchroo, Lalgam, Gudsathoo, Ichgam, Budgam, Pallar, Dharmuna, Goripora, Mirgund, Check-e-Razak Khan, Ranbir Grah and many other areas.